SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The seven school districts of Spartanburg County are planning to issue their revised plans for the 2020-21 school year on Thursday, according to a spokesperson for Spartanburg District 5.
The news comes after the districts issued a joint statement on July 15 when Gov. Henry McMaster said he wanted all school districts in the state to present plans for both virtual learning and in-person five-day-per-week instruction for the upcoming school year by Friday.
Below is the joint statement:
In light of Governor McMaster’s press conference earlier today, all Spartanburg County superintendents are working diligently together to evaluate each district’s plan to determine the appropriate next steps.
Given today’s new guidance from Governor McMaster, modifications to districts’ reopening plans may be necessary. Each district will communicate any changes to their previous reopening plans as quickly as possible. Spartanburg County superintendents wish to extend their appreciation for the continued support and patience from parents, teachers, students, and community partners.
Each Spartanburg County school district is committed to providing the safest and best learning experience possible for all students during this uncertain time.
Since each district operates autonomously, their plans and calendars may not look the same.
Look for updates from FOX Carolina on Thursday when those revised plans are announced.
