SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The seven school districts of Spartanburg County issued a joint statement on Wednesday after Gov. Henry McMaster said he wanted all school districts in the state to present plans for both virtual learning and in-person five-day-per-week instruction for the upcoming school year by Friday.
Below is the joint statement:
In light of Governor McMaster’s press conference earlier today, all Spartanburg County superintendents are working diligently together to evaluate each district’s plan to determine the appropriate next steps.
Given today’s new guidance from Governor McMaster, modifications to districts’ reopening plans may be necessary. Each district will communicate any changes to their previous reopening plans as quickly as possible. Spartanburg County superintendents wish to extend their appreciation for the continued support and patience from parents, teachers, students, and community partners.
Each Spartanburg County school district is committed to providing the safest and best learning experience possible for all students during this uncertain time.
Greenville County Schools are at odds with the governor's request.
Read More: Greenville Co. Schools respond to McMaster's call for a return to in-person five-day instruction
