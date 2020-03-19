SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Sheriff Chuck Wright and Chief Keith Tucker from the Inman Police Department will be holding a joint press conference Thursday to discuss an investigation both agencies were involved in related to the coronavirus outbreak, according to the sheriff’s office.
The news conference will be at 4 p.m.
Watch it live on FOXCarolina.com and on the FOX Carolina News Facebook page.
AG's office: Nearly 100 price gouging complaints reported in SC so far.
