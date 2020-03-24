SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said Tuesday his deputies will not be patrolling churches looking for gatherings of more than three people.
On Monday, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order authorizing police across the state to disband any gatherings of three or more people in an effort to help curb the spread of coronavirus.
Below is the statement Sheriff Wright posted on Facebook:
“Several pastors have asked me if we will be patrolling churches this week, based on Governor McMaster’s latest order of no more than three people gathered at the same time. I have directed my deputies that we will NOT be proactively seeking out any church services. I do continue to ask that we be good stewards, abide by Governor McMasters order, and continue to practice the recommendations provided to us to help combat the coronavirus.”
Greenville County’s sheriff also said Tuesday his deputies will not be actively seeking out gatherings.
