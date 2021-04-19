SPARTANBURG, SC ( FOX CAROLINA) -- The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office say a man has been arrested on multiple attempted murder charges.
Deputies at the Sheriff's Office say Jaquez Roshawn Lyles, 18, was arrested on three attempted murder charges and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Deputies say on April 16 Lyles attempted to fire a handgun at three victims causing physical injury in the Boiling Springs community.
Lyles is being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
MORE NEWS: Greenville Co. Coroner responding to scene on McKelvey Road, one gunshot victim
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.