SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Sunday, Spartanburg Coroner Rusty Clevenger said a teenager has died following a crash on Old Furnace Road.
The coroner's office identified the victim being 18-year-old Dameon Shane Lawson.
Clevenger said Lawson was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:19 a.m.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol released details on the crash on Sunday afternoon.
Troopers say that Lawson's vehicle was travelling west on Old Furnace Rd. when it veered off the right side of the road. When Lawson's vehicle came back on to the road, it crossed the center lane and collided with a 2012 Mazda sedan.
According to the report, Lawson's vehicle once again traveled off the right side of the road and struck a tree.
Troopers say the driver of the Mazda was transported with injuries to a nearby hospital.
SCHP say this incident is still under investigation.
