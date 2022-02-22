SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - More officers could be walking the hallways in Spartanburg County schools soon.
Monday night, the Spartanburg County Council approved applying for a grant to hire more school resource officers.
Parents like Alex Turner are all in favor of the idea of adding more SROs.
"Just for the simple fact that they've got a force multiplier in the school where they can stop some imminent threat to our children," he said.
Turner has two young children, and his wife works at a school district in the county.
"What scares me the most is the thought of her having to use a backpack to defend herself from someone with a gun," Turner said.
The county and sheriff's office will now apply for a grant worth more than $850,000 to pay for six school resource officers and related equipment.
Through the grant, Spartanburg District 2 is requesting three SROs, Spartanburg District 3 is asking for two, and High Point Academy is trying to get one.
In a statement to FOX Carolina, District Three Director of Public Information and Communications Aly Myles says,
"Because District Three prioritizes its students and staff's safety, we have had full-time school resource officers at most of our schools for several years. However, we need two additional SROs to have every school in the District covered. This funding, if it becomes available, will continue to allow us to have an officer in each school who our students are familiar with, who know our schools best, and will be available at a moment's notice in case of any emergency. We are grateful that Sheriff Chuck Wright understands this need and will continue to vouch for the importance of having school resource officers in all Spartanburg County schools. "
Currently, there are around 50 school resource officers throughout the county.
Turner says you can never be too safe.
"Our children are the most important thing to our future. They're future taxpayers, they're future citizens that are going to invest in our community," he said.
At Monday's meeting, the council also approved a request to apply for a continuation grant that will fund nine school resource officers across the county that are paid by the state for $674,000.
