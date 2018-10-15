SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) The Spartanburg County Office of Emergency Management said Monday they will conduct another mosquito abatement spray to combat the West Nile virus.
In conjunction with Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement, the county said they will spray Tuesday evening from 6:30- 11:00 p.m.
So far, only one case of West Nile virus in a bird has been confirmed in the county, officials said.
No human cases have been confirmed.
Areas to be sprayed, to the closest cross street, will be:
- One half mile radius from the intersection of Pinckney road and Walker road in Pauline.
Those with questions are asked to contact Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement at (864) 596-3582.
