SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – A judge has sentenced an Inman woman to 15 years in prison after she admitted to dealing meth and marijuana
Solicitor Barry Barnette said Hailey Hill, 21, pleaded guilty to trafficking methamphetamine, two counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute on Wednesday.
On July 10, 2018, Spartanburg County sheriff’s deputies recorded a drug deal between Hill and an undercover informant at an address on Asheville Highway.
On that same day, deputies caught her in possession of more than 24 grams of marijuana during a traffic stop. Hill was a passenger in a car that was stopped for speeding and the driver fled from the scene of the traffic stop on foot. The marijuana was in her purse, along with two sets of digital scales, $1,212 cash, and multiple clear baggies in her possession.
The other drug offenses occurred on July 19, 2018 and Feb. 20, 2019, Barnette said.
