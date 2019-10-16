SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Rain did not stop the Spartanburg Mayor's 14th annual Walk and Roll event.
Organizers moved the crowd of 600 inside at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium to celebrate community members with disabilities.
Cierra Ruffing, one of the attendees, said she loves the event because it gives her the chance to meet people from different area high schools.
"She just likes to meet new people,” said Cierra’s sister Lashawnda Haynes.
The Boiling Springs High School Drum Line kicked off the party while students from Spartanburg, Cherokee, and Union counties took their seats. The SC School for the Deaf and the Blind and The Charles Lea Center also attended the Walk and Roll.
Haynes said days like this are important because they help her sister feel included. Cierra is also the winner of the South Carolina Miss Amazing competition, a beauty pageant for young women with disabilities.
"When you have children with special needs, there's not a lot out there for the children,” Lashawnda said. “People look at people with special needs differently."
However, at events like the Walk and Roll and the Miss Amazing pageants that doesn’t happen.
"It makes them feel special and it makes them feel like they are a part of, you know, the atmosphere, you know, and just being normal, which they are,” Lashawnda said.
