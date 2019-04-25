SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -
A Spartanburg teen is battling leukemia and her community is rallying behind her to help her family with the cost of treatment.
Late last year, she received the diagnosis and since then Broome High has been raising money.
Now, they are putting on a benefit to help with a big surgery that she has coming up.
Dacey should be preparing for college, but that’s on hold as she prepares to go to Charleston and get a bone marrow transplant. Her family, friends and even strangers are helping make sure that trip is all taken care of.
“I had a job I was taking care of my grandpa and I was doing OK in school. It was really hard at first, like getting everything taken away, but I am working on getting it back," says Dacey.
Broome High is gearing up to host a fundraiser to help this teen get her life back.
Dacey Tessigner would have been graduating soon, but instead she is battling leukemia. There will be live music, food and so much more to raise money. Thursday, they put on a show for Dacey ahead of the event.
“It makes it a lot easier having all these people supporting me," Dacey says.
She says it’s the support of people like Junior Richard who has helped her through…And he doesn’t even know her, but he hopes when she gets back, that will change.
Richard says, “It be awesome I love to be friends with her.”
Tearfully Kandice Tucker says they have been raising money for Dacey, who she’s known all of Dacey’s life. And her husband is in the band Backline that will be playing at the fundraiser.
In tears Tucker saysm “She’s just precious. She’s a precious precious child.”
They are hoping to keep a smile on her face… as she prepares to beat this disease and go on to be a nurse when she finishes up school after the transplant.
Dacey believes, “you get to know your patient really well and I feel like I could help somebody now that I’ve been through the same thing they have.”
She's optimistically looking toward her future when she gets past this illness that’s only slowing her down for now.
“I want to say thank you for being here for me. Thank you for helping me along my journey, it’s been rough but I’ve had a lot of help.”
The fundraiser for Dacey will be held next Saturday.
There is also a silent auction with several signed things from Tim Tebow, Clemson’s Dabo Swinney, and several blue grass bands. Here is how you can donate.
