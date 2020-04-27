SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) An Upstate company, that typically produces candles and home fragrances, says they've joined the fight against COVID-19 by focusing on creating hand sanitizer.
Grace Management Group in Spartanburg says they'll be handing out one-gallon hand sanitizers for $50 on May 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at their S. Pine Street building.
"We are excited to be able to offer this important product to our community through an easy pick-up process at our Spartanburg facility," Grace MG said.
The pop-up event will follow social distancing protocols, as the group is asking all customers to remain in their cars while purchasing the gallons.
There's a limit to ten gallons per purchase, and the group will only be accepting credit/debit and Apple/Gpay.
For additional information, and any possible changes to the event, click here.
