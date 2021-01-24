SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office is investigating a work related death at a business early Sunday morning.
According to the coroner, at approximately 1:15 a.m., 54-year-old Anthony Dean Lemmons became entrapped in a machine while working at Innovative Fibers, located on Littlejohn Road. He later passed due to the severity of injuries at 2:20 a.m.
The coroner's office said they will continue to investigate.
We are working to get a statement from Innovative Fibers.
Stay tuned for more information.
