SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A Spartanburg County man has been arrested for threatening a public official, who was trying to serve him civil papers, deputies say.
The victim showed up to Southern Pride Towing, to serve civil papers to the owner of the business, Christopher Cole.
The victim said that Cole saw him approaching and immediately became agitated.
Deputies reported that the victim stated that he told Cole that he was serving papers regarding a rule to show cause hearing and placed the civil papers on the bed of the truck.
The victim stated that as he was returning to his vehicle to leave the premises, Cole began threatening to shoot him and telling him to get off of the property.
