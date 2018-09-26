LYMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Need to get your trailer stamped with a unique ID number? Spartanburg County deputies want to help you at no charge.
Spartanburg County residents can get their trailers stamped for free Saturday, September 29 in the parking lot of the old Lyman Mills on Community Street in Lyman. The stamping event begins at 8:30 a.m. and lasts until 4:00 p.m.
Lt. Kevin Bobo says this is the third time SCSO has provided this service, and to date the office has stamped 230 trailers for the community. The initiative also has seen some success in combating trailer theft.
"We have also seen a 24% reduction in trailer thefts and also have 2 success stories, where we were able to recover an owner’s trailer because he had gotten it stamped in the past," said Bobo.
SCSO's program also helped deputies start the program in Charleston County, and Bobo says Anderson and Aiken County's sheriff's offices have expressed an interest in similar programs.
The new numbers engraved onto trailers will also be registered to the sheriff's office records to easily track your trailer should it be stolen.
SCSO is partnering with Lyman PD, Greer PD, Duncan PD, and Wellford PD to host the event.
To help save time, the department has sent out forms that should be filled out prior to showing up. You can download those forms from this story, from the left side of this story.
