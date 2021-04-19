But years of trauma caught up with him and Bailie hit a mental block that kept him from painting.
"It was having a big effect on me and sooner or later my brain was just full, and it had to come out," he said.
Thankfully, therapy helped and now he's painting again. This time he's opening up about his mental health journey and helping others share their story, too.
Bailie's latest exhibit is called "In the Midst of Trauma" and it opens in partnership with Mental Health America Spartanburg next month at the Artist Collective (578 W. Main Street).
The exhibit, which will run May 4-29, is part of a bigger push to bring mental health to the forefront of the conversation. Tonight, county council members will declare May as Mental Health Month is Spartanburg County.
Experts say the pandemic has taken a toll on Americans' mental health. In January 2019, about 11% of adults reported having anxiety or depression, according to a survey done by the Kaiser Family Foundation. This January, 41% of adults reported those mental illnesses.
Gainey said there is a positive coming out of this, though.
"It's really raising awareness that mental health is super important and that we can't be fully well if we're not both mentally well and physically well," she said.
That's one of the messages Bailie wants people to take away from his exhibit.
"I've put my demons to rest, and therapy has really helped me. I think coming forward as a public figure, it will show everybody else that they can do it, too," he said. "If I can save one person by this exhibit, then I win."
Finding help
Gainey said another big part of Mental Health Month will be educating the public on what resources are available to them.
One tool Mental Health America offers is an online screening tool where people can check their symptoms to see if they are depressed.
The survey asks how many times you've encountered the following in the last two weeks:
Feeling bad about yourself - or that you are a failure or have let yourself or your family down
Trouble concentrating on things, such as reading the newspaper or watching television
Moving or speaking so slowly that other people could have noticed or the opposite - being so fidgety or restless that you have been moving around a lot more than usual
Thoughts that you would be better off dead, or of hurting yourself
After taking the survey, a list of resources will pop up to direct people for their next steps.
