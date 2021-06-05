SPARTANBURNG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office confirmed that it was called to the Clifton Beach area on Saturday.
The coroner did not release the purpose of the call as of this writing.
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office confirmed they assisted in responding to the scene.
FOX Carolina is currently working to learn more information.
Stay tuned for updates.
MORE NEWS: Justice Department says it will no longer seize reporters' records for leak investigations
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.