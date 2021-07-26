Coroner called to Pine St.

The Spartanburg County Coroner was called to respond along Pine St. on Monday evening. (Viewer submitted photo / July 26, 2021)

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office confirmed that it was called to respond along Pine Street on Monday evening. 

The purpose for the coroner's response has not yet been released, as of this writing. 

Stay tuned as we work to learn more. 

MORE NEWS: 83 animals seized during abuse investigation in York Co, deputies say

 

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.