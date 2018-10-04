WOODRUFF, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Coroner is responding to the scene of what is so far believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Rusty Clevenger confirmed to FOX Carolina his office is investigating after the report came in from a recreation center on West Georgia Street.
The scene is still under investigation. FOX Carolina will provide updates from officials as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.