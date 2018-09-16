ROEBUCK, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office is investigating after a teen died in a collision Sunday evening.

According to the office, 19-year-old Ladarius Raymund Giles, of Spartanburg, hit a tree on Walnut Grove Road in Roebuck, near I-26 around 6 p.m.

The coroner says Giles was found just outside his vehicle.

Family has been notified, and an exam will be performed Monday.

Troopers with SCHP are expected to release details surrounding the crash soon.