Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County leaders will meet to discuss next steps in their response to the coronavirus.
County Councilman David Britt says they plan to pass a resolution this morning encouraging people in Spartanburg county to wear masks in grocery stores, pharmacies and county buildings.
Right now, the city of Spartanburg requires face masks in certain public areas. Britt says the hope is that people will work with leaders and follow recommendations so a county ordinance is not needed.
Council members plan to meet at the Spartanburg Chamber of commerce at 9:30 a.m. Councilman Britt says they plan pass that county resolution, then give a briefing at the old Dodge Ram dealership on North Church Street at 9:45 a.m.
They'll be joined by other elected officials, including Sheriff Chuck Wright, as well as Spartanburg Regional Healthcare and the Chamber of Commerce.
