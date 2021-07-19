SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Council voted on Monday night to rescind the $25 road fee.
The fee went towards road projects throughout the county.
Spartanburg residents have been paying the $25 fee on their vehicles since the amount was approved in 2005.
A breakdown of how the fees have been used during that time period can be found at Road Fee Project Information | Spartanburg County, SC.
We will continue to update this story as more information is released.
