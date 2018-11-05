Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Sunday, deputies responded to Abbott's Farm Market on Bud Arthur Bridge Road in Spartanburg County in reference to a possible arson.
Deputies say when the arrived the spoke with the fire Chief in command, Tim Jones. Chief Jones told them when the fire department arrived the front of the building was actively burning, but they were able to extinguish the fire quickly.
After deputies spoke with the business owners, video surveillance they provided showed a male suspect, later identified as Johnny Ray Chapman, allegedly walking up to the business and setting hay bales located in front of the business on fire.
When investigators located Chapman at his residence, they say he was wearing the same clothes as the suspect in the surveillance video at the incident location.
Deputies say upon questioning, he immediately invoked his right to an attorney.
Deputies and the Converse Fire Department are investigating a second fire on Battleground Road that occurred about a half mile away from the Abbott's Farm Market fire.
Deputies say the fires occurred about 20 minutes apart. At this time the two fires are not connected.
