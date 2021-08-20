GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A man wanted for sexually assaulting a minor in July 2020 on St. Helena Island has been arrested in Spartanburg County, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
According to Beaufort County Sheriff's Office said 66-year-old Larry Atchley is listed in the National Crime Information Center as wanted on an active warrant for the offense of criminal sexual conduct of a minor in the first degree.
Deputies said Atchley is a white man with gray hair and blue eyes, weighing at 250 pounds and 5'10.
Deputies with SCSO said they received a tip that Atchley was staying in a camper at 6414 Highway 215 in a driveway.
According to SCSO, deputies were able to confirm that the person at the camper was Atchley. They said he compiled with commands and confirmed his information before deputies detained him and took him to Spartanburg County Detention Facility and booked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.