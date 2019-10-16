SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Spartanburg County deputies say they arrested a man wanted out of Statesville, North Carolina on Tuesday after they say they heard he was working on I-26.
Deputies say they received the tip that 27-year-old Jordan Simmons was working on a bridge on I-26 west near mile marker 7 in Spartanburg County.
Several deputies responded to the area, and came into contact with a man wearing a mask. They say the man, now identified as Simmons, made an evasive movement - as if he was trying to run from law enforcement.
However, deputies said they were able to apprehend him without incident.
Simmons was wanted for second degree murder and child abuse. He was transported to the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
MORE NEWS:
S.C. Criminal Justice Academy: Trooper off the job after lying about pursuit that led to fatal collision
Deputies make two arrests after suspects lead them on chase through Spartanburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.