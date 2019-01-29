SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) On Monday evening, the Spartanburg County Coroner along with deputies from the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office were called to a location along Thomas Road in Spartanburg.
According to deputies, they responded to a call around 10 p.m. Monday in reference to a drive-by shooting at a residence. Upon arrival, deputies found two women and a man inside the home.
The two women were uninjured, but the man was pronounced dead on scene.
The coroner later identified the victim as 34-year-old Marcus Pierre Kirk.
Tuesday evening, deputies announced the arrest of a 29-year-old man in connection to the deadly shooting.
After speaking with the two women, deputies were led to believe Bobby Hank Wright was involved in the incident. They said the shooting may have been a result of a disputed drug transaction.
Deputies located Wright and interviewed him Tuesday. Though he would not admit to involvement, further inspection found him to be connected to the shooting.
Wright was charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Deputies arrested him in the Cowpens area and were transporting him to the detention facility.
