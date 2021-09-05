SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office say that they were called to investigate a suspicious fire along Orchard St. that left one person injured
According to the sheriff's office, deputies arrived on scene to find a storage building that had been completely burned.
Deputies say that a witness saw the fire and came into contact with the victim, who claimed that someone set the building on fire.
According to a report from the sheriff's office, the suspect had threatened to set the building on fire on a previous occasion.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
