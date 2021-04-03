SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office are investigating an early morning shooting at a Denny's.
According to the sheriff's office, at 4:28 a.m., deputies responded to the Denny's located on Reidville road in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, a gunshot victim was found and several cars in the parking lot had also been shot at.
The gunshot victim's injuries appear to be non-life threatening, deputies say.
Deputies say the investigation is in its early stages but the incident appears to involve groups of people who were gathered at the restaurant.
This is all the information that we have at this time. Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
More news: Greenville becomes first east coast city to host world-renowned art exhibit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.