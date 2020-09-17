An Endangered Person Notification was issued early Thursday morning for a missing man.
According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, 75-year-old Warren Lynch was last seen on Fisherman's Cove in Inman Wednesday afternoon around 3 p.m. At the time he was driving a 4-door red Chevrolet Equinox with a SC tag PYA855.
He was last wearing a black and white striped shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.
His family said he was recently diagnosed with dementia.
The sheriff's office said he now lives at a Landrum address in Greenville County, but resided in Campobello in Spartanburg County until about a year ago.
Call 9-1-1 if you see him.
