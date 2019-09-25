SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) A man has been charged with attempted murder, months after Spartanburg County deputies say he stabbed another in the neck.
According to an incident report, deputies responded to Fairfax Street on June 13 around 5 p.m. in reference to an assault. Upon arrival, deputies met with a male victim who told them he had been stabbed in the neck by an unknown suspect.
The victim later told deputies he was walking home when a group of about five men approached him. When he attempted to walk away from the men, he told deputies one person stabbed him on the right side of his neck.
He said he ran home, where his mother alerted law enforcement and EMS.
Deputies say the victim was able to describe the appearance of the suspect, but did not know his name. An investigation ensued.
Months later, deputies say they've made an arrest in the case.
Tyheim Deadran Jakaria Rogers was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center on September 25. He's since been charged with attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon.
