SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is mourning the passing of Deputy John William "Petey" Berry who sadly passed on Sunday.
"Petey" had been with the agency since 2016 and was assigned to the school resource officer division, according to the sheriff's office. He passed away from a non-work related illness.
The sheriff's office said, "Since his diagnosis, we have been supporting his family with our thoughts, prayers, and deeds and will continue to do so in these difficult days ahead. We request that their privacy be respected during this trying time."
Spartanburg County School District Three released the following statement:
"Our hearts go out to Mrs. Allison Berry, Principal of Pacolet Elementary School, for the loss of her husband, Deputy Petey Berry. Officer Berry was an outstanding community leader driven to make our communities a better and safer place for all, while being a model parent for his children, Molly and Will. His legacy will be forever remembered. Please keep the Berry family in your thoughts and prayers."
