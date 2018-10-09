Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says a recent jury duty scam has been circulating throughout the county.
Deputies say they have received at least four complaints from people saying that someone claiming to be "Lt. Cody Burke" with the "Civil Processing Division" is calling and telling victims that because they missed jury duty, they now have active warrants against them.
In all four cases the suspect was trying to obtain $900 from the victims.
Deputies say the suspect sends letters in the mail that look like official summons telling people they can pay using moneypaks or green dot cards to avoid being arrested.
Deputies say in one case the scammer told a victim to come down to the courthouse to make the payments. Deputies go on to say the scammer told the victim to call him before they went inside so they could pay at their mobile processing center in the old Sears building.
Investigators with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office want to stress you cannot buy your way out of missing jury duty, especially with the purchase of green dot or moneypak cards.
Deputies say if you receive a call like this to contact the Clerk of Court's Office or the sheriff's department to verify an officer's identity.
