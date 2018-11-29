Joey White

Joey White (Photo: Spartanburg County S.O./ November 29, 2018)

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies need your help finding a missing man.

Investigators say Joey White has been reported missing to SCSO, and are asking the public to help look for him.

Anyone with information should contact Investigator Guest at (864) 503-4595 or at jguest@spartanburgcounty.org and reference case number 18111075.

