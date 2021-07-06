SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested a deputy from the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office according to a release.
SLED identified the deputy as 35-year-old Blake Jeffery Barton. The agency says that Barton is charged with second degree domestic violence in connection with an incident that occurred on Monday.
According to the release, SLED was requested to investigate by the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
Barton was booked at the Spartanburg County Detention Center, according to SLED.
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Barton is currently suspended without pay.
