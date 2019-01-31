Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday a deputy with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office was directing school traffic at Boiling Springs Elementary School when they were flagged down by a concerned citizen.
According to the deputy, the citizen said there was a gun lying in the roadway near Boiling Springs Library.
The deputy says while responding to the indicated area along Double Bridge Road they discovered a black Glock 42 handgun and an empty holster.
Deputies say the weapon was checked to see if it was stolen and came back clear.
According to the deputies the items were turned into the Spartanburg County Sheriff's evidence.
