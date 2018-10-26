Spartanburg, S.C. (Fox Carolina) -- Flatwood Road in Spartanburg County will be closed starting October, 29th, 2018 until January 11, 2019, for road improvements, officials reported.
From Bryant Road to the intersection of Flatwood Drive, necessary road work will be done. Spartanburg County Construction Office and Rogers Inc. anticipate the work to be completed on or before January 31st, 2019.
Drivers are asked to exercise caution while driving through these areas. Questions about the closure can be directed to Spartanburg County Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.