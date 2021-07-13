SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, Spartanburg County officials held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new county courthouse.
The 3400,000 square foot and six story courthouse will be located at 180 Magnolia Street. This will be the seventh courthouse in Spartanburg County's history.
Officials said each floor will house a different court function:
- Level 1 (high volume) will house Magistrate Court, City of Spartanburg's Municipal Court and support functions
- Level 2 (high volume) will house Clerk of Court's office, Jury Assembly, and Public Defender's office
- Level 3 (lower volume) will house family court and the department of juvenile justice
- Level 4 (lower level) will house Probate Court and the Master in Equity's office
- Level 5 (lower level) will house the Solicitor's office
- Level 6 (lower level) will house Supreme Court Chambers and Circuit courtrooms
The new courthouse, according to officials, will be funded as part of the capital penny referendum. It will cost approximately more than $110 million dollars to construct.
Courthouse construction is expected to last 26 months with an additional 9 months for demolition of the former courthouse and construct plaza.
MORE NEWS: MCSO: Suspect charged after choking woman, flipping car, fighting officers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.