SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County elections officials say citizens can vote absentee in-person ahead of the June 23 runoff elections.
Henry Laye, director of Registration and Elections, says absentee voting will begin on Monday, June 15, and run through Monday, June 22. You'll be able to vote anytime between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday; no Saturday hours are planned. If you don't vote absentee, you'll be able to vote in-person on June 23, 2020.
If you voted on June 9 in the primaries, you must vote in the same party's runoff election; for example, if you voted in the Republican primary, you can't vote in the Democratic runoff. However, if you did not vote in the primaries, then you can pick which party's runoff you choose if you live in a precinct with both a Democratic and Republican runoff happening.
Here are the runoffs happening on June 23, along with the candidates:
- SC House District 35 - Republican only
- Candidates are Chris Bennett and Bill Chumley
- Spartanburg County Council District 1 - Democratic only
- Candidates are Mo Abusaft and Linda Dogan
- Spartanburg County Council District 4 - Republican only
- Candidates are Whitney Farr and Justin McCorkle
In the SC House District 35 race, Chumley is the incumbent, with Bennett as his rival after the initial June 9 primary. Garey Collins was also on the ballot, but did not rack up enough votes for the runoff.
Both Abusaft and Dogan in Spartanburg County Council District 1, earning 43% and 44% of the primary vote respectively, will compete for the seat currently held by Michael Brown. Brown's term expires in 2021. Mike Fowler, the third candidate in the primary, garnered 13% of the vote.
For Spartanburg County District 4, the incumbent Farr won 29% of the vote in the primary. Challenger McCorkle earned 30%. This race originally saw four candidates vying for the seat. Russell Lynch won 24% of the vote, while Larry Bradley won 16%.
