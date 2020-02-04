Spartanburg County man aims to make county second amendment sanctuary

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Cibby Krell is an Air Force veteran who says he grew up hunting with his grandfather and he still hunts when he can.
"He taught me how to hunt squirrel, how to hunt fish," Krell said.
He's also an advocate of the second amendment- the right to bear arms.
“The growing popularity of freedom robbing legislation in the Nation bothers me," he said.
Recently, he presented a proposal to Spartanburg County Council to make Spartanburg County a second amendment sanctuary to protect gun rights.
"I love my country, but I fear my government," Krell said.
However, Spartanburg County Chairman, Manning Lynch says he does't believe it's necessary because of the support lawmakers have for the second amendment and gun rights in the area.
"I think we're strong in both the state legislature, the local county council as well as the sheriff of Spartanburg County," Lynch said.
He says there's nothing Council can do to strengthen or weaken the protection of the constitution.
"If we got in a situation where we felt like our second amendment rights were under attack, county council would do whatever they could by any means necessary to protect those rights," Lynch said.
Leslie Harrell is the owner of C&C Indoor Range in Spartanburg County. If it happens, he supports taking a shot a making the second amendment stronger in the county.
"Given the sheriff that we have in this county, I don't foresee him going back to pick up your guns," Harrell said.
In fact, he says gun sales are steady.
"Our training is what's really picked up over the year, year and a half," Harrell said.
Krell is aiming to make sure it stays that way.
.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.