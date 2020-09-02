SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – A Spartanburg County man has been charged with attempted murder following a domestic dispute on Tuesday afternoon.
Deputies say around 4 p.m. they responded to a home on Cedar Bluff Drive.
When deputies arrived on scene, they found a female victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. Arrest warrants say Edward Maidel was arrested for stabbing the victim in the abdomen and throat with a knife.
The sheriff's office says the victim has undergone one surgery and is currently in stable condition. The victim is scheduled for a second surgery later today.
Maidel was charged with attempted murder and is expected to go before a judge Wednesday afternoon.
MORE NEWS - Man pleads guilty after slapping reporter's rear on live TV
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.