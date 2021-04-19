SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- A Spartanburg County man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for causing a traffic fatality while evading law enforcement, according to a release from the Spartanburg County Solicitor.
34-year-old Jared Scott Childress pleaded guilty to charges of failure to stop for a blue light involving death, habitual traffic offender causing death and second-offense trafficking methamphetamine, according to the release.
The solicitor says that the guilty plea stems from an incident in March of 2019 during a wreck that caused the death of 23-year-old Ciara Kalene Bradley.
The solicitor says that the incident began wHen a deputy attempted to stop Childress' vehicle that drove through a stop sign near Cannons Campground Rd.
According to the release, after the deputy pursing Childress activated his blue light, Childress began driving at a high speed before crashing in to the side of a tractor trailer at the intersection of Battle Ground Rd. near Bud Arthur Bridge Rd.
Ciara Bradly was a passenger in Childress' car at the time of the incident and died three later after sustaining injuries from the wreck, the solicitor says.
According to the solicitor, deputies located a bag containing 184 grams of methamphetamine in Childress' car as well. Childress' criminal record includes convictions for accessory to a felony after the fact, possession of a controlled substance, driving under suspension, criminal domestic violence, second-degree assault & battery, failure to stop for a blue light and habitual traffic offender, the solicitor says.
Childress had been jailed just days prior to the accident for driving a stolen motorcycle, according to the release.
