Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, a Spartanburg County man was sentenced to prison for his part in a drive-by shooting that injured two people.
According to solicitor Barry Barnette's office, 20-year-old Trevion Antonio Anderson pleaded guilty to attempted murder, two counts of first degree assault and battery, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and unlawful carrying of a pistol.
The shooting happened in October of 2018 at the Quail Point Apartments on East Blackstock road. Anderson was riding in a vehicle when he fired shots at four young men who were walking to a nearby convenience store.
The solicitors office say one of the victim was hit in both thigh, suffering damage to both femoral arteries and had to spend significant time in the hospital. Another man was shot in the foot.
Anderson was sentenced to 18 years in prison sentence on the attempted murder charge. Anderson received a consecutive 15-year prison sentence that was suspended to 5 years of probation for the balance of the charges.
