Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - A judge sentenced a Spartanburg County man to 15 years in prison found guilty of child pornography and voyeurism on Wednesday.
Attorney General Alan Wilson's office says that 66-year-old Oscar Lindsay Brogdon, Jr pleaded guilty to nine counts of sexual exploitation of a minor second degree and one count of voyeurism.
In 2017, a special investigator with the AG's office found a user requesting child pornography files on the internet. After identifying Brogdon's home as the location where the files were being requested from, a search warrant was executed at his home.
Investigators found over 40,000 files of child pornography, many of which investigators say had been altered to place the face of children Brogdon knew in place of the children in the pictures.
Investigators also say they discovered evidence dating back to 2003 where cameras had been set up in Brogdon's bathroom and bedroom to capture children and adults undressing.
Brogdon received a sentence of five years on the Voyeurism charge, to be followed by a consecutive 10 years on one of the Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, 2nd Degree, charges. The other Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, 2nd degree, charges will run concurrently
Brogdon will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.
