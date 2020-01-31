SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg County mom said she wants answers about her son's unsolved homicide.
The Spartanburg County Coroner said 16-year-old Amir Brewer-Samuel died from a gunshot wound in August 2019.
Amir's mom, Wanda Brewer, said she has sent the last six months searching for answers about his death.
"At one point I was just crying, but now I'm angry," Wanda Brewer said.
Brewer said her son had been hanging out at a friend's house the night he died.
Deputies were called to Whispering Pines Apartment Complex on August 9, 2019. Investigators found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound. The coroner said EMS rushed Amir to the hospital, but he later died.
Amir's mom said she's been given few details about her son's death and it's hard to understand why.
"This is my child. He was just 16 years old," Brewer said, "He wasn't out robbing anybody or out doing drive-by shootings. He was at a residence where he always was at and his life was taken."
Brewer said a piece of her heart was taken the night Amir died, and it's something she'll never get back.
"I'm a mother and I'm going to stand up for my son. He cannot speak," Brewer said, "Nobody don't know the pain and agony I've gone through knowing my son is dead at 16 years old and nobody's being charged with it"
We reached out to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office and asked if they have any suspects or updates on the case. They said, "This is still an active investigation."
Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
