Boiling Springs, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office are investigating at fatal collision in that happened in Boiling Springs.
According to the coroner's office, 52-year-old Stephen Demont Lucas was involved in a motorcycle crash on Springfield Road near the intersection of Wedgefield Road on Friday.
Coroner Rusty Clevenger say Lucas' motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash.
We're told he was taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center for treatment but passed away on Sunday morning at 10:33 a.m.
Details of the incident have not been released by highway patrol. We'll update as more information becomes available.
More news: Warm Monday ahead of chilly rain Tuesday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.