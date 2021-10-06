SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County is partnering with local agencies to offer an emergency rental assistance program, according to officials.
Officials said the program will provide rent and utility assistance to those who have been negatively impacted by by Covid-19.
To be eligible, you must have either qualified for unemployment benefits, experienced a reduction in income, or experienced other financial hardships due to the pandemic, officials said.
The county mentioned that you may also be e if your household is at risk of homelessness or you already live in an unsafe or unstable housing situation. Examples of this could include staying at a hotel, being at risk of eviction, or staying on a relative’s couch.
To apply for assistance, contact the following partners:
- Middle Tyger Community Center - (864) 439-7760
- Spartanburg Housing - (864) 598-6054
- Upstate Family Resource Center - (864) 578-1379
For more information, click here.
