SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- You won't be able to grab a bite to eat at Spartanburg's Asheville Highway Burger King for a while. Officials from the county deemed the building unsafe after a fire broke out overnight.
Hilltop Fire District Chief Donnie Millis returned to the restaurant Friday morning to look at the damage. He said the cause of the fire will remain undetermined, but they do know it started in a stove hood.
Our crew spotted debris on the ground in the drive-thru lane and a hole in the siding. On the inside, condensation covered the windows.
Millis said it took at least 50 firefighters 15 minutes to put out the flames, but the fire had the potential to be very dangerous.
"[There was] a lot of weight on the roof," Millis said. "If the guys didn't get in there and get with it quick it could have ... hurt them and come down on them."
A district manager for Burger King said they hope to have a better idea of when the restaurant will reopen next week.
