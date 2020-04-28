Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday, the Spartanburg County Parks Department released an update to facility closures and program suspensions.
A spokesperson for the parks department said the following programs would be suspended until May 15, 2020 to ensure the safety of participants and staff:
- Senior Adult, 50+ Wellness
- After Class Enrichment
- Youth and Adult Athletics (to include practices, games and rentals)
- Recreation Programs
- Special Events
In addition to the suspension of these programs, the following facilities will remain closed until May 15, 2020 and all community centers, picnic shelters and athletic field rentals will be cancelled:
- Athletic fields, basketball courts and volleyball courts
- All playgrounds
- All Community Centers to include indoor fitness centers
- Chesnee Community Center
- Cleveland Park Event Center
- Lake Cooley Outdoor Education Center
- Timken Community Center
- TW Edwards Community Center
- Woodruff Leisure Center
- The following parks: Chesnee Park, Clifton Park, Fairmont Larkin Park, Gordon Henry Park and Mabry Park.
The parks department says they will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and information health officials make available. Based on that information, parks department personnel say that the closures could be extended for the safety of the community.
