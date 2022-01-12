SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Clerk of Court's office confirmed that court appearances scheduled for tomorrow will be moved to a later date.
Officials said the General Sessions first and second appearances scheduled for January 13, 2022, will be moved to March 17, 2022. They said these cancellations are due to Covid-19 issues.
According to officials, they will mail out new notices to those impacted by this change. Anyone who needs to update their address with the court should visit the Spartanburg County Clerk of Court’s Office located at 180 Magnolia Street, suite 51.
Anyone with questions can call 864-596-2591 for more information.
