SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County Clerk of Court Hope Blackley announced Tuesday she will be resigning from her post and joining Congressman-elect William Timmons’ team.
Blackley has been Spartanburg County’s clerk of court since 2010. She said Tuesday her last day will be January 3, 2019. After that, be will become the District Director for Timmons, who was elected to represent South Carolina’s fourth district in the U.S. House, replacing outgoing Rep. Trey Gowdy.
Below is Blackley’s full statement:
"Let me take this opportunity to thank each constituent of Spartanburg and the state of South Carolina for allowing me to lead as your Spartanburg County Clerk of Court these past 8 years. Many of you know I was appointed by Governor Mark Sanford in March of 2010 and then with the help of so many good people who encouraged me to fight for what I believed was right I ran for two more terms and won. I have always loved this quote by C. Joybell C.: “The only way that we can live, is if we grow. The only way that we can grow is if we change. The only way that we can change is if we learn. The only way we can learn is if we are exposed. And the only way that we can become exposed is if we throw ourselves out into the open….” So it is with a heavy heart and hopeful spirit that I write to inform you of my decision to step down from the post of Spartanburg County Clerk of Court effective January 3, 2019 and become the District Director for Congressman-Elect William Timmons. I have enjoyed the improvements and changes that my staff and I have implemented to provide better service for our court system and Spartanburg County as a whole. While I know there is still much work to be done to continue the efforts of improvement to move Spartanburg forward I know that the plan has been laid and others are capable to pick up the baton and keep moving our community forward. Those who know me know that professionally and personally, I like to challenge myself, I like to learn and I welcome this new opportunity of working as Congressman-Elect William Timmons District Director to move South Carolina forward while doing what is in the best interest of my health, family and my career. In this season of Thanksgiving I wish the best to each staff member, co-worker, and constituent that I’ve worked along side of and with and truly appreciate this great state of South Carolina that raised me and showed me the way to serve."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.